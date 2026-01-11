Edit Profile
    Maharashtra Municipal Election 2026 Live: Parties gear up for showdown on final Sunday before polls

    By HT News Desk
    Updated on: Jan 11, 2026 11:17:11 AM IST

    Maharashtra Municipal Election 2026 Live: Political activity across Maharashtra has picked up as we approach the final Sunday before polling day. The BJP, Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress are finalising their plans while also trading sharp allegations and making quick political moves.

    Key Events
    • 22 Mins agoFadnavis announces plans to redevelop Dharavi
    • 38 Mins agoParties intensify campaign on final Sunday before polls
    • 51 Mins agoWhere are the elections being held?
    • 1 Hr 7 Mins agoBJP yet to release BMC manifesto
    • 1 Hr 8 Mins agoJanuary 15 declared government holiday for voting
    Maharashtra Municipal Election 2026 Live: Fadnavis was speaking at a BJP rally in Akurdi organised as part of the PCMC poll campaign.
    Maharashtra Municipal Election 2026 Live: Fadnavis was speaking at a BJP rally in Akurdi organised as part of the PCMC poll campaign.

    Maharashtra Municipal Election 2026 Live: As Maharashtra gears up for the civic elections on January 15, the state government has declared a holiday for the day of voting. Meanwhile, parties continue to release their manifestos and hold rallies as they try to make the most of their last few days of campaigning.

    The Thackeray cousins, Raj and Uddhav, who reunited for the local elections after 20 years, held their first joint rally in Nashik on Friday and as per PTI, as set to hold another on Monday.

    Political activity across Maharashtra has also picked up as we approach the final Sunday before polling day. Parties such as the BJP, Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party and the Indian National Congress are finalising their plans while also trading sharp allegations and making quick political moves.

    For the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, a total of 1,700 candidates are contesting the 227-wards. The civic elections will be held across 29 municipal corporations on January 15, 2026. For smooth operation and voting, a government holiday has been declared for Thursday.

    The State Election Commission has announced that voting for civic election 2026 will take place on January 15 from 7:30 am to 5:30 pm. The results for the Maharashtra civic elections will be declared on Friday, January 16, 2026.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Jan 11, 2026 11:15:23 AM IST

    Maharashtra Municipal Election 2026 Live: Fadnavis announces plans to redevelop Dharavi

    Maharashtra Municipal Election 2026 Live: Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday spoke about plans to redevelop Dharavi and said that every eligible resident would be provided a 350 sq ft home.

    “We will redevelop Dharavi. Every person will have their own house. All eligible people will receive a 350 sq. ft. house in Dharavi. We will request PM Narendra Modi to come for the foundation stone laying ceremony of the redevelopment project,” he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

    Jan 11, 2026 11:06:14 AM IST

    Maharashtra Municipal Election 2026 Live: Govinda campaigns for Shiv Sena candidate

    Maharashtra Municipal Election 2026 Live: Actor and Shiv Sena leader Govinda was out on the streets of Mumbai on Friday to campaign for the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections.

    The actor-turned-politician joined the campaign to appeal to voters and gather support for the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

    As part of the outreach, Govinda travelled through Mumbai’s Kamathipura area in an open jeep. Many people lined the roads to catch a glimpse of him.

    Jan 11, 2026 10:59:30 AM IST

    Maharashtra Municipal Election 2026 Live: Parties intensify campaign on final Sunday before polls

    Maharashtra Municipal Election 2026 Live: With Sunday (January 11) being the last day before the election, political parties stepped up their campaign across the city, planning rallies, roadshows, and door-to-door outreach to reach maximum voters.

    Pradeep Deshmukh, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader, said it was natural for campaigning to peak on the final Sunday.

    Madhuri Misal, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, said the party has been conducting extensive campaigning across the city. Read more here.

    Jan 11, 2026 10:46:41 AM IST

    Maharashtra Municipal Election 2026 Live: Where are the elections being held?

    Maharashtra Municipal Election 2026 Live: The civic elections will be held across 29 municipal corporations on January 15, 2026. These are -

    1. Mumbai Municipal Corporation

    2. Thane Municipal Corporation

    3. Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation

    4. Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation

    5. Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation

    6. Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation

    7. Mira-Bhayander Municipal Corporation

    8. Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation

    9. Panvel Municipal Corporation

    10. Nashik Municipal Corporation

    11. Malegaon Municipal Corporation

    12. Ahilyanagar (Ahmednagar) Municipal Corporation

    13. Jalgaon Municipal Corporation

    14. Dhule Municipal Corporation

    15. Pune Municipal Corporation

    16. Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation

    17. Solapur Municipal Corporation

    18. Kolhapur Municipal Corporation

    19. Ichalkaranji Municipal Corporation

    20. Sangli-Miraj-Kupwad Municipal Corporation

    21. Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation

    22. Nanded-Waghala Municipal Corporation

    23. Parbhani Municipal Corporation

    24. Jalna Municipal Corporation

    25. Latur Municipal Corporation

    26. Amravati Municipal Corporation

    27. Akola Municipal Corporation

    28. Nagpur Municipal Corporation

    29. Chandrapur Municipal Corporation

    Jan 11, 2026 10:30:30 AM IST

    Maharashtra Municipal Election 2026 Live: BJP yet to release BMC manifesto

    Maharashtra Municipal Election 2026 Live: The Bharatiya Janata Party is yet to release its manifesto for the Mumbai BMC civic polls. The party had reportedly planned to launch the document in early January, based on its ‘Awaaz Mumbaikarancha’ citizen survey.

    “With just five days left for the polls, the BJP has no agenda, no vision or direction and no manifesto for the city of Mumbai. It is speaking on abstract ideas, issues about the failure of the BJP’s union government to control cross-border infiltration, but nothing about the city. Maybe as a last-minute idea, it will release one that is even more abstract, like 2047, Vikasit Bharat and some more fictional ideation with astronomical numbers,” wrote Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on sociamedia platform X.

    Jan 11, 2026 10:29:42 AM IST

    Maharashtra Municipal Election 2026 Live: January 15 declared government holiday for voting

    Maharashtra Municipal Election 2026 Live: The government of Maharashtra has declared January 15, 2026 a holiday for the upcoming civic elections. A total of 29 municipal corporations across the state will be heading to the polls on Thursday.

