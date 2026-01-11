Maharashtra Municipal Election 2026 Live: Parties gear up for showdown on final Sunday before polls

The Thackeray cousins, Raj and Uddhav, who reunited for the local elections after 20 years, held their first joint rally in Nashik on Friday and as per PTI, as set to hold another on Monday.

Political activity across Maharashtra has also picked up as we approach the final Sunday before polling day. Parties such as the BJP, Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party and the Indian National Congress are finalising their plans while also trading sharp allegations and making quick political moves.

For the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, a total of 1,700 candidates are contesting the 227-wards. The civic elections will be held across 29 municipal corporations on January 15, 2026. For smooth operation and voting, a government holiday has been declared for Thursday.

The State Election Commission has announced that voting for civic election 2026 will take place on January 15 from 7:30 am to 5:30 pm. The results for the Maharashtra civic elections will be declared on Friday, January 16, 2026.