BJP-led Mahayuti's BMC manifesto promises AI to track Bangladeshi, Rohingya migrants

The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance on Sunday unveiled a manifesto for the upcoming civic body elections in the metropolis of Mumbai, with promises ranging from “technology-led governance” to making India's financial capital "a global powerhouse", to "freeing" the city from an alleged influx of illegal Bangladeshi and Rohingya migrants. CM Devendra Fadnavis released the manifesto. (HT Photo)

The manifesto also promised a 50 per cent concession on fares for women in BEST buses.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis unveiled the document.

He said the BJP-Shiv Sena-RPI(A) alliance would combine "Japanese technology" with local administration to tackle civic problems, and “bring services to citizens' mobile phones”.

There was also a mention of using Artificial Intelligence (AI) to curb corruption, and for other uses.

"The city has seen 25 years of inefficiency in civic governance," he said.

The undivided Shiv Sena led by the Thackerays, who are now the main Opposition, governed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for nearly 25 years, from 1997 to 2022.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was part of the BMC's governing alliance for most part of it. After the term of the then House ended in March 2022, fresh elections were delayed and the BMC was run by a state government-appointed administrator. "Our goal is a corruption-free municipal corporation," Fadnavis said at the manifesto release, according to a report by news agency PTI.

Fadnavis also promised AI labs in all municipal schools.

The issue of insider-outsider and migration is a major promise on the manifesto.

"We will free Mumbai of Bangladeshis and Rohingyas," Fadnavis said, speaking about migration of Maynmar's persecuted Muslim community too.

“With the help of IIT, we will develop an AI tool to identify Bangladeshi migrants,” he said.

There is no specific data on such influx, and their alleged negative impact on economy and society.

Transport and women's safety also figured prominently on the document. Fadnavis said the alliance aims to expand the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) fleet from around 5,000 to 10,000 buses, switch to electric vehicles and, introduce a 50 per cent concession on fares for women travellers.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) will also be asked to form a research group to study the city's topography to work out a drainage plan, he said. The plan includes constructing four new underground floodwater tanks and revamping existing drainage lines.

The manifesto also mentioned a "flood-free Mumbai" plan, promising the city would be free from inundation within five years. He said a fund of ₹17,000 crore would be pledged for a climate action plan, under which a “circular economy” will be prepared.

Speaking about the Dharavi Redevelopment Project, Fadnavis promised to ensure “upgradation of micro businesses in the area, and even ineligible residents will be included”.

Speaking on the occasion, deputy CM Eknath Shinde stressed the preservation of Marathi culture alongside modernisation. He said that a cultural department would be set up in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to promote local art and heritage, and announced plans for Marathi libraries, cultural centres and a "Mumbai Fellowship" programme for Marathi youth.

Shinde said school syllabus would include the history of Mumbai and the Samyukta Maharashtra movement, and reiterated plans for the Hindu Hridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Medical University.

Other promises include: