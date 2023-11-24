Maharashtra: Naxals kill police patil in Titola village, police initiates investigation

Gadchiroli (Maharashtra) [India], November 24 (ANI): A police patil was killed by Naxals on Friday in Titola village on the premise of being the agent of the police and helping local villagers get employment, the police said.

Neelotpal, SP Gadchiroli said "One civilian murder by Naxals was reported from Titola village this morning. The victim, Lalsu Dhingra Velda, age 55 was killed by Naxals last night. He was also a Police Patil of Titola village and was killed by Naxals on the premise that he had helped local villagers get employment at a mining site and was an agent of the police. Further investigation is being done in this matter by Gadchiroli Police."

He further squashed the rumours that 10-12 people had also been kidnapped by Naxals from the area.

"There is a rumour on social media that 10-12 people from the same village have been kidnapped by Naxals. Gadchiroli Police would like to clarify that no such incident apart from the incident of murder which has been reported has occurred in that village today," the SP clarified. (ANI)

