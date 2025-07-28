Maharashtra plans to launch app-based auto, taxi, and E-Bike services soon: Transport Minister

Mumbai: In a major initiative to create employment opportunities for youth, the Maharashtra government is planning to launch its own app-based transport service. Thane: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and state Minister of Transport Pratap Sarnaik during the inspection of the IT security system in the Smart Bus operated by the ST Corporation between Thane and Nagpur, in Thane on Wednesday. (ANI Photo) (Anil Shinde)

The new service, which will include app-based autorickshaws, taxis, and e-bikes, will no longer be confined to private companies. The government-run app is likely to be named Jai Maharashtra, Maha-Ride, Maha-Yatri, or Maha-Go, Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik announced on Monday.

He added that the final launch of the government app will take place after approval from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar.

Sarnaik further stated, "To develop the app, discussions are underway with the Maharashtra Institute for Transport Technology and MITRA, along with private firms. The app will include all necessary provisions to maintain transparency and will be developed soon."

Under this initiative, special financial assistance will be provided to youth.

Mumbai Bank will offer vehicle loans to unemployed youth at an interest rate of just 10 per cent. Mumbai Bank Chairman Praveen Darekar assured that this initiative will enable financial aid to reach deserving candidates. Additionally, government corporations such as Annasaheb Economic Development Corporation, Vimukta Jati Corporation, OBC Corporation, and MSDC will provide an 11 per cent interest subsidy, making the loan effectively interest-free.

Minister Sarnaik also mentioned that the app's policy framework is in the final stage, in line with the Central Government's Aggregator Guidelines. He criticised private companies for exploiting both drivers and passengers through unauthorised apps. "With sufficient infrastructure, technology, and manpower, the government's app will benefit both passengers and drivers," he emphasised.

A final review meeting on the app is scheduled for August 5 at Mantralaya, with MLA Praveen Darekar, technical experts, and government officials expected to attend.