Who is Neelam Gorhe – appointed ‘neta’ in Shiv Sena by Eknath Shinde

Amid the escalating political fervour in Maharashtra, the state continues to witness legislators switching allegiances ahead of the crucial Lok Sabha and assembly elections. In the latest development, Neelam Gorhe, an MLA of Shiv Sena (UBT), joined the rival faction led by chief minister Eknath Shinde on Friday.

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde with Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Maharashtra Legislative Council Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe after she joined Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena during a press conference, in Mumbai.(PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Neelam Gorhe was also appointed the 'neta' by Shinde. This designation is traditionally bestowed upon the senior-most leaders within the party, following the party president.

Read | Maha political crisis: Eknath Shinde assuages MLAs amid unease

“I have decided to join the Shiv Sena for issues related to women and development of the country.”

She said she was drawn to the party for its adherence to “Hindutva and working for the cause of Marathi manoos".

Who is Neelam Gorhe?

Neelam Gorhe became the deputy chairperson of the legislative council in June 2019; thereafter she carried out the duties of the chairperson as the post was vacant after the end of the tenure of NCP’s Ramraje Nimbalkar in July 2022. Gorhe has a background as a socialist and women's rights activist. She joined the Republican Party of India (RPI) in the early 1990s before switching to the Shiv Sena in 1998. Read | Drawn by Hindutva, women’s rights, Neelam Gorhe switches to Shiv Sena She has been a loyal member of the Shiv Sena, serving as an MLC since 2002 and being re-nominated to the upper house three times. She held various positions within the party, including spokesperson and deputy leader. Gorhe, born in 1954, is a Mumbai University graduate with a professional degree in Ayurvedic medicine. After practising medicine for a decade, she shifted her focus to social and political work in 1987. In 1984, Gorhe established Stree Aadhar Kendra, an organization dedicated to creating a gender-neutral society and advocating for women's equal rights. The organization collaborates with government institutions and ministers to shape policies concerning women.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON