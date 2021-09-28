Maharashtra records lowest daily new Covid-19 cases since February 8

Maharashtra on Monday recorded 2,432 new Covid-19 cases, the lowest number of daily infections since February 8, when 2,216 Covid infections were recorded, at the start of the second wave 231 days ago. In a sign of decline, the number of active Covid-19 infections have also witnessed a major dip, data shows

On Monday, Maharashtra had 37,043 active Covid cases. This is 27.47% less than 51,078 active cases recorded on September 1. State surveillance officer Dr Pradeep Awate attributed the dip to the decreasing number of daily new cases.

“The active cases are directly connected to the number of daily infections and since they are declining, it translates into a drop in the active cases. The decline in active cases indicates we have been effective in containing the Covid-19 virus,” said Dr Awate.

Currently, there are 37,043 active cases in the state and Pune has most of these with 9,243 cases followed by Thane and Ahmednagar with 5,888 and 5,506 cases respectively. The peak of the virus during the second wave saw active cases climb to more than 0.6 million.

Dr Ishwar Gilada, secretary-general, Organised Medicine Academic Guild, said Pune continues to be worst affected due to a variety of reasons. “People from across India come to Pune for work and many don’t follow Covid-19 appropriate behaviour. Another factor is that since Pune has good hospitals, we see people from rural areas coming there for treatment,” said Dr Gilada. He said Ahmednagar has been seeing a surge in cases due to the large number of religious, political and grand wedding events being held.

Maharashtra on Monday recorded 32 Covid-19 related deaths. Mumbai recorded 376 new infections with seven deaths, taking the toll to 16,091. The total number of Covid-19 patients registered in Maharashtra so far has now reached 6,541,762.

A total of 128,036 Covid tests were done on Monday.

The Covid death toll in the state has now reached 138,902 with Pune recording 19,418 deaths followed by 16,091 in Mumbai and 11,367 in Thane.