Maharashtra records 20,740 fresh cases of Covid-19; death toll reaches 93,198 with 424 fresh fatalities

Friday's tally marks a slight dip from the 21,273 Covid-19 cases recorded on Thursday, marking the ninth consecutive day of the state recording less than 30,000 daily infections.
UPDATED ON MAY 28, 2021 08:28 PM IST
Mumbai recorded 924 new Covid-19 cases and now the capital city’s caseload stands at 702,522. (HT archive)

Maharashtra recorded 20,740 new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), which have taken the state’s tally to 5,692,920, according to the state health bulletin on Friday. The bulletin also showed that 424 people succumbed to the viral disease in the last 24 hours and now Maharashtra’s death toll has risen to 93,198.

Friday's tally marks a slight dip from the 21,273 Covid-19 cases recorded on Thursday, marking the ninth consecutive day of the state recording less than 30,000 daily infections. Maharashtra also recorded a negligible dip in its daily death toll—425 fatalities were reported on Thursday as compared to Friday’s 424.

Mumbai recorded 924 new Covid-19 cases and now the capital city’s caseload stands at 702,522, according to the bulletin. Mumbai’s death toll now stands at 14,750 after 30 fatalities were reported in the city. On Thursday, Mumbai recorded 1258 cases of the coronavirus disease and 36 related deaths.

According to the bulletin, 264,076 samples were tested on Friday, which have pushed the total number of samples tested till date to 34,350,186 and marks an increase from the 261,151 samples tested a day before.

The Maharashtra government announced on Thursday that its home isolation policy was being terminated in districts with a high Covid-19 positivity rate. “We are now setting up Covid-19 Care Centres at village and tehsil levels. Infected patients should be isolated at these centres," state health minister Rajesh Tope said on Thursday.

Vaccination is also being ramped up in districts that have recorded low levels of inoculation, the minister said, adding that some districts have recorded as high as 60% inoculations while some are lagging behind with just 3% of their population being vaccinated.

maharshatra maharashtra coronavirus
