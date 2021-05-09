Home / India News / Maharashtra records 48,401 new Covid-19 cases, 572 deaths in the last 24 hours; Mumbai cases dip further to 2,395
Maharashtra records 48,401 new Covid-19 cases, 572 deaths in the last 24 hours; Mumbai cases dip further to 2,395

Maharashtra recorded 48,401 new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Sunday, taking the state-wide total tally to 5,101,737.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAY 09, 2021 08:15 PM IST
Maharashtra recorded 48,401 cases on Sunday.(Photo by VijayShankar B / HT Photo)

Maharashtra recorded 48,401 new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Sunday, taking the state-wide total tally to 51, 01,737. The death toll in the last 24 hours increased by 572; the overall toll now stands at 75,849. This marks a significant decline from the 53,605 Covid cases recorded on Saturday.

Testing continued to witness a dip for the third consecutive day, with only 2,47,466 samples being tested. A total of 2,60,751 samples were tested on Saturday, and 2,68,912 samples were tested on Friday. A total of 2,94,38,797 samples have been tested for Covid-19 till date.

