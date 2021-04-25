Maharashtra records 66,191 fresh Covid-19 cases, daily death toll soars past 800

Maharashtra on Sunday recorded 832 deaths due to coronavirus disease (Covid-19), in the highest number of fatalities in a single day since the pandemic began last year, the state’s health department bulletin showed. The rise in fatalities took the death toll in the state to 64,760. The state also recorded 66,191 Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the bulletin showed. The coronavirus caseload in the state now stands at 4,295,027.

There has been a net decline in the number of new cases since Saturday. A day before Maharashtra reported 67,160 new cases in a single day. More than 289,00 samples were tested to detect coronavirus disease cases in the last 24 hours. Testing in the last 24 hours witnessed a decline by over 3000, as more than 286,000 samples were tested on Saturday. More than 61,450 patients recovered in the state in the last 24 hours.

Mumbai, the state capital which is also one of the major hotspot districts in the country, reported 5542 new Covid-19 cases. There were 5888 cases on Saturday and 7221 on Friday. Mumbai on Sunday reported 64 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 12,783. There has been a decline in deaths from Saturday, as 71 deaths were reported on Saturday.

More than 40,000 samples were tested in Mumbai for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, while more than 39,000 tests were done on Saturday, as per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) health bulletin.















