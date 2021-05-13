Maharashtra records less than 50,000 new Covid-19 cases for 5th day in a row

Maharashtra reported 42,582 new coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases and 850 deaths on Thursday which took the total tally in the state to 5,269,292 while the death toll reached 78,857. A total of 250,398 people were tested in the state in the past 24 hours and the total number of recoveries in the state stood at 4,654,731 as 54,535 people were discharged, the bulletin showed.

The state, which has consistently reported a high number of Covid-19 infections and remains the worst affected state in the country due to the second wave of the pandemic, added 46,781 new cases on Wednesday and 816 related deaths. On Tuesday, the state reported 40,956 cases while on Monday, 37,236 new cases were logged by the state.

Maharashtra’s capital Mumbai reported 1,952 cases on Thursday and 68 deaths which took the total number of cases in the city to 683,185 and the death toll to 14,040. On Wednesday, Mumbai added 2,104 new Covid-19 cases and 66 fatalities.

With the aim to contain the spread of the infection, the Maharashtra government on Thursday extended the ongoing restrictions in the state till June 1, 7am. The existing lockdown in the state was supposed to end on May 15.

State health minister Rajesh Tope said on Wednesday that the measures taken by the government have resulted in a decline in Covid-19 cases in the state.

"The strict measures under the 'Break the Chain' directives introduced by the Maharashtra government have definitely brought down the number of Covid-19 cases, but the curve is not stable yet. There are some 12-15 districts in the state that have shown a decline in Covid-19 cases," Tope said.

Tope cautioned that some districts in the state have still been reporting high number of cases. and therefore are a cause of concern for the government.

"We need to focus on these districts more. The positivity rate is still not below 10 per cent. These are the reasons why cabinet ministers are in favour of extending lockdown in the state," Tope added.