Maharashtra sees decline in Covid deaths; records 24,752 fresh cases

Maharashtra is witnessing a decline, not just in Covid-19 cases but deaths as well. On Wednesday, the state recorded 24,752 new cases and 453 deaths. The death toll has now reached 91,341 since the outbreak of the pandemic last year.

In the past 10 days (May 17-26), 5,773 people succumbed to the virus in the state , while from May 7-16, the toll was 7,971. From April 27 to May 6, the state had recorded 8,181 deaths.

There are currently 315,042 active cases across the state and Pune tops the list with 45,655 cases followed by Mumbai with 28,074 active cases. As far as fatalities go, Mumbai leads with 14,684 deaths followed by Pune with 11,966. The total number of cases now stands at 5,650,907.

On Wednesday, Mumbai recorded 1,352 cases, followed by 34 deaths. The city has 700,340 cases with 14,684 deaths. Its recovery rate is 93% with 655,484 recoveries, while the fatality rate of the city is 2.09%.

Dr Subhash Salunke, advisor to the Maharashtra government on Covid-19 management, attributes the decrease in the number of deaths to various corrective measures taken over a period of time. “We are testing much earlier than before. In addition, those with comorbidities are being sent to hospital and are not advised of home quarantine, which has improved the situation. Today, we have a far better knowledge of the mode of treatment, the medication required, as well as post-Covid-19 protocols than earlier.