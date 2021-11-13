Maharashtra signs MoU to boost adoption of electric vehicles

The Maharashtra government signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Indian arm of the USA-based Rocky Mountain Institute (RMI) to support adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) in Maharashtra earlier this week.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

RMI India -- which is an independent non-profit working on clean energy transitions in the country -- is expected to provide technical support for implementation of the state’s recently launched EV Policy. The MoU was signed in Glasgow amid the ongoing COP26 summit.

Maharashtra’s new draft Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy 2021 aims to bring at least 146,000 new battery-operated electric vehicles (BEVs) on state roads by 2025, estimated to comprise about 10% of all new vehicle registrations by that time. The policy aims to incentivise purchase of 100,000 electric two-wheelers, 15,000 e-autos, 10,000 cars, 20,000 goods carriers (both three and four-wheeler) and 1,000 e-buses.

For each of these vehicle segments, incentives are likely to be funded by the green tax levied on polluting vehicles, said officials from the transport department. Importantly, urban local bodies will also provide rebates on property tax to residential establishments that set up EV charging infrastructure on their premises. In fact, the policy targets that all upcoming residential complexes should have 20% of their parking spots dedicated for EVs by 2025.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read: Maharashtra education dept to refund only 21% of board exam fees

“We look forward to further our partnership on electric mobility, ZEV, hydrogen fuel and decarbonisation of our transport and urban renewal sector” said Aaditya Thackeray, Cabinet minister for environment and climate change, at the signing of the MoU.

Akshima Ghate, senior director, RMI India added, “Maharashtra has notified one of the most progressive sub-national EV policies. RMI India is inspired by honourable minister’s vision for 100% electrification of public transport in the state and is looking forward to bringing together RMI and RMI India’s expertise to support the state in decarbonising its transportation sector.” RMI India is currently implementing its City EV Accelerator platform in Pune.