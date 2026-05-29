Maharashtra: Suspected spurious liquor kills 13 in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad

At least 13 people have died in Maharashtra’s Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad after having suspected spurious liquor, prompting a multi-agency investigation. In Pimpri Chinchwad’s Phugewadi, eight people died within 24 hours. Seven deaths were reported on Thursday, and one on late Wednesday night. Four more residents from the locality were undergoing treatment and reported to be in critical condition.

Officials cautioned against concluding anything until medical reports are available.

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Five deaths were reported from Pune, including three in Kale Padal and two in Hadapsar. Residents linked the deaths to consumption of spurious liquor even as police said the exact cause of the deaths would be known only after forensic and post-mortem reports are received.

Investigators said there were similarities in the symptoms reported among victims. They added that many complained of dizziness, uneasiness before collapsing, frothing at the mouth, breathing difficulties, and a sudden drop in heart rate.

Police said alcohol was detected in at least one deceased person. Officials cautioned against concluding anything until medical reports are available.

Police said they have uncovered what appears to be a wider network of illegal liquor production and distribution across the Pune district. The focus of the probe shifted to Yogesh Wankhede, an alleged bootlegger with a criminal record.

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{{^usCountry}} Wankhede’s arrest followed raids at locations where the liquor was allegedly supplied. Several suspects were detained. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Wankhede’s arrest followed raids at locations where the liquor was allegedly supplied. Several suspects were detained. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Police, excise officials, and forensic experts were working to trace the supply chain, identify distributors, and determine the exact composition of the seized liquor. The Pimpri-Chinchwad Police urged citizens not to link all deaths to a single cause at this stage. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police, excise officials, and forensic experts were working to trace the supply chain, identify distributors, and determine the exact composition of the seized liquor. The Pimpri-Chinchwad Police urged citizens not to link all deaths to a single cause at this stage. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Preliminary inquiry into the deaths reported in the Phugewadi-Dapodi area suggests that each case appears to be independent in nature. Statements recorded from family members indicate that four of the deceased had no history of alcohol consumption, while one individual was known to be a habitual drinker,” police said in a statement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Preliminary inquiry into the deaths reported in the Phugewadi-Dapodi area suggests that each case appears to be independent in nature. Statements recorded from family members indicate that four of the deceased had no history of alcohol consumption, while one individual was known to be a habitual drinker,” police said in a statement. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Based on the information available so far, it would be premature to link these deaths to any single cause. The exact cause of death will be determined only after post-mortem and medical examination reports are received. Citizens are requested not to believe or circulate rumours. A detailed investigation is underway.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Based on the information available so far, it would be premature to link these deaths to any single cause. The exact cause of death will be determined only after post-mortem and medical examination reports are received. Citizens are requested not to believe or circulate rumours. A detailed investigation is underway.” {{/usCountry}}

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Investigators suspect that nearly 215 litres of methanol were mixed into the country liquor before it was supplied to Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. Methanol is a highly toxic industrial chemical. Even small quantities can cause blindness, organ failure, and death.

People aware of the matter said inadequate monitoring of methanol sale and supply may have contributed to the incident. The role of regulatory authorities, including the Food and Drug Administration is also expected to come under scrutiny.

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