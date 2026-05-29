...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Maharashtra: Suspected spurious liquor kills 13 in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad

Residents linked the deaths to consumption of spurious liquor even as police said the exact cause of the deaths would be known only they get post-mortem reports

Published on: May 29, 2026 12:21 pm IST
By HT Correspondent
Advertisement

At least 13 people have died in Maharashtra’s Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad after having suspected spurious liquor, prompting a multi-agency investigation. In Pimpri Chinchwad’s Phugewadi, eight people died within 24 hours. Seven deaths were reported on Thursday, and one on late Wednesday night. Four more residents from the locality were undergoing treatment and reported to be in critical condition.

Officials cautioned against concluding anything until medical reports are available.

Five deaths were reported from Pune, including three in Kale Padal and two in Hadapsar. Residents linked the deaths to consumption of spurious liquor even as police said the exact cause of the deaths would be known only after forensic and post-mortem reports are received.

Investigators said there were similarities in the symptoms reported among victims. They added that many complained of dizziness, uneasiness before collapsing, frothing at the mouth, breathing difficulties, and a sudden drop in heart rate.

Police said alcohol was detected in at least one deceased person. Officials cautioned against concluding anything until medical reports are available.

Police said they have uncovered what appears to be a wider network of illegal liquor production and distribution across the Pune district. The focus of the probe shifted to Yogesh Wankhede, an alleged bootlegger with a criminal record.

Investigators suspect that nearly 215 litres of methanol were mixed into the country liquor before it was supplied to Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. Methanol is a highly toxic industrial chemical. Even small quantities can cause blindness, organ failure, and death.

People aware of the matter said inadequate monitoring of methanol sale and supply may have contributed to the incident. The role of regulatory authorities, including the Food and Drug Administration is also expected to come under scrutiny.

 
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / India News / Maharashtra: Suspected spurious liquor kills 13 in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.