Six killed, three injured as truck from opposite direction hits jeep in Maharashtra's Thane

At least six people were killed and three others injured after a jeep was hit by a speeding container in Maharashtra's Thane district on Tuesday. The incident took place around 6:30am near the Khadvali village on Bhiwandi Nashik Road in Thane.

Six people died and three were injured in an accident near Khadvali village on Bhiwandi Nashik Road in Thane. (HT)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The truck was coming from the opposite direction of the jeep and collided with it, after which the vehicle was dragged for around 100 metres and eventually overturned, an official from the police control room told news agency PTI.

Those who died were identified as Chinmayi Vikas Shinde — 15, Riya Kishore Pardeshi, Chaitali Sushant Pimple — 27, Santosh Anant Jadhav — 50, Vasant Dharma Jadhav — 50, Prajwal Shankar Firke.

While four persons died on the spot, some locals took others to the IGM Hospital in Bhiwandi and a civic-run hospital in Kalwa. The police told PTI, that the bodies had been sent to a government hospital for postmortem.

Among the injured were, Dilip Kumar Vishwakarma — 29, Chetna Ganesh — 19, Kunal Dnyaneshwar Bhamre — 22.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday issued a warning stating that heavy to very heavy spells of rain were very likely to occur in parts of Thane. The district is also under ‘orange’ alert warning on July 20.

Thane district recorded a total rainfall of 46.4mm in 24 hours ending 8:30am on Monday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail