Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Maharashtra: Man tests positive for Covid-19 after returning from South Africa
india news

Maharashtra: Man tests positive for Covid-19 after returning from South Africa

It is not confirmed whether the patient was carrying the Omicron variant of coronavirus, which was identified as the variant of concern by the WHO, the official said.
The man had travelled from Cape Town to Dombivali on November 24.(HT Photo)
Updated on Nov 29, 2021 02:16 AM IST
PTI | , Thane

A man who returned from South Africa to Dombivali in Thane district of Maharashtra recently has tested positive for coronavirus, a Kalyan-Dombivali Municipal Corporation (KDMC) official said on Sunday.

 It is not confirmed whether the patient was carrying the Omicron variant of coronavirus, which was identified as the variant of concern by the WHO, the official said. 

The man had travelled from Cape Town to Dombivali on November 24. "He underwent a Covid-19 test which returned positive," the official added. 

The man didn't come in contact with anyone after returning from South Africa, Dr Pratiba Panpatil, Medical Officer, KDMC, told reporters. 

The patient is currently admitted at the Art Gallery isolation centre of the KDMC, the official said. 

"The KDMC health department is on alert. We are prepared to deal with the new variant," Dr Panpail added. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus covid-19 outbreak
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
26/11 Mumbai attacks
India vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st Test, Day 2
26/11 Mumbai Attack 13th anniversary
Black Friday 2021
Constitution Day
PM Modi
President Ram Nath Kovind
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP