Maharashtra told to review fish stock along Konkan coast for fresh view on PSN fishing

The Bombay high court on Wednesday directed Maharashtra fisheries department to review in three months the status of fish stock along Konkan coast and decide whether to continue the restrictions imposed on purse seine net (PSN) fishing along the coastline. PSN is essentially a technique of fishing that utilises a purse seine to capture large schools of fish.

The division bench of justice Ujjal Bhuyan and justice Madhav Jamdar issued the directive on a petition filed by five fishermen, one from Mumbai and four from Ratnagiri district, engaged in PSN fishing. They had challenged the validity of February 5, 2016 order issued by the fisheries department, reserving certain areas along the shore for traditional fishing and restricting PSN fishing beyond certain limits of the territorial waters. The order also laid down strict norms for purse seine nets.

They contended that the order was violative of their fundamental right to profess an occupation and that there was no effective consultation, as contemplated under the Maharashtra Marine Fishing Regulation Act, 1981 and views of the PSN fishermen were not taken into account before issuing the order.

Fisheries department, on the other hand, maintained that PSN fishing was allowed in about 60% of the coastline between September and December and the order balanced the rights of traditional fishermen and the PSN fishermen, who use mechanised boats.

High court, in its order, noted that the February 2016 order was based on recommendations made by a committee set up by the state government in September 2011 which had recommended that the fish stock situation be reviewed every five year and fresh decision be taken as regards PSN fishing for the next five years. HC noted that despite the lapse of considerable period, the fisheries department had not reviewed the fish stock along the coastline and directed that it be done.

The court also said that following the survey, a fresh decision in regard to PSN fishing is taken after due consultation with the District Advisory Committees and after hearing the representatives of the PSN fishermen.