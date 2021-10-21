Shiv Sena leader alleges 500 crore scam in BJP-led municipal corporation

Maharashtra’s ruling Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has alleged a ₹500 crore scam in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation. He has written a letter to BJP leader Kirit Somaiya citing his “influence” over the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and to ensure a probe into the matter. Raut called Somaiya a “scam crusader” and said he has given him proof, and documents related to the alleged scam in the smart city project.

Somaiya has been in the news for “exposing” alleged financial wrongdoings, land scams, unauthorised constructions. He has attacked Maharashtra’s ruling alliance leaders including chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, ministers Hasan Mushrif, Anil Parab, and Raut.

Raut wrote the letter days after asking the ministers to launch a counter attack and respond to allegations that political opponents were levelling against them.

In a tweet, Raut said, “Sent following letter to ‘Scam crusader’ @kiritsomaiya. It gives details of misappropriation of funds to the tune of 500 cr ₹in the smart city project run by Pimpri Chinchwad corporation ruled by BJP. Hope he will use his influence on ED to start the investigation.”

In the two-page letter dated October 11, Raut alleged tenders were floated and the conditions for them were tailored for certain companies in 2018-2019. He added even 50% of the work on the project was not completed even as the deadline has ended. “This is a clear case of misappropriation of government funds and public money to the tune of a whopping ₹500 crores only for the benefit of these two companies. It is also quite clear that the tenders were awarded to these companies by corrupt practices, misuse of power and under tremendous political pressure.”

Raut wrote there is a general perception that agencies like ED conduct thorough investigations in all matters that Somaiya brings to their notice. “Hence, instead of sending this sensitive file to ED or any other investigative agencies, I am sending it directly to you, with the hope that you will investigate this matter thoroughly, and after you find the kind of corruption that has taken place, you will send the file to ED for further investigation and necessary action.”

Somaiya declined to comment, saying he has not received any letter.