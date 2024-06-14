Maharashtra: War of words between NCP, BJP leaders over Organiser article. ‘RSS is like a…’

The Bharatiya Janata Party and its ally in Maharashtra, the Nationalist Congress Party led by deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, on Thursday engaged in a war of words over an article in Organiser, a weekly known to be close to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. The Organiser article had criticised the BJP for forming an alliance with the NCP. Maharashtra deputy CM Ajit Pawar (L), CM Eknath Shinde and deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis during a 'Mahayuti' alliance meeting in Mumbai. (HT file)

Reacting to the article, NCP leader and state minister Chhagan Bhujbal said, “To some extent, it (article) may be true. Some have also criticised the BJP for including leaders from the Congress, such as former chief minister Ashok Chavan. Even former Congress leader Milind Deora was inducted by chief minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena and made a Rajya Sabha member.”

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

“But who will talk about the result in Uttar Pradesh, where the BJP's seats decreased? What about other states where they lost some seats?” Chhagan Bhujbal asked.

NCP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Praful Patel said an article in a weekly does not reflect the BJP's stance.

"It should not be interpreted in that manner," news agency PTI quoted Praful Patel as saying.

NCP youth wing leader Sooraj Chavan, however, sharply reacted saying the when the BJP performs well, credit is given to the hard work of the RSS, but a defeat is blamed on Ajit Pawar.

Hitting back, BJP MLC Pravin Darekar said, “The RSS is like a father figure to all of us. There is no need to make comments about the RSS. Sooraj Chavan should not have rushed to comment on the organisation. The BJP has not commented against the NCP. It would be better if such issues are discussed during NDA meetings.”

The New Indian Express, citing unnamed sources, reported that after the write-up, the BJP may snap ties with Ajit Pawar and fight assembly elections with Ekanth Shinde-led Shiv Sena as its ally.

“RSS-BJP cadres are groomed on anti-Pawar plank. They are anti-Ajit Pawar because of his link to irrigation and Maharashtra state cooperative bank scams. But the anti-Pawar narrative took a back seat after junior Pawar joined hands with the BJP. Rubbing salt to the wound, he was made a deputy chief minister in the MahaYuti government,” a senior BJP leader, wishing anonymity, told the newspaper.