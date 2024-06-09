Why no Cabinet post for Ajit Pawar's NCP in Modi 3.0? Devendra Fadnavis, Praful Patel explain

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Sunday that the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party was offered the post of minister of state, but the party has been insisting on a cabinet rank. Devendra Fadnavis added that since the NCP won just one of the four seats it contested in the Lok Sabha elections 2024, it has been offered an MoS berth. Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Praful Patel. (ANI file)

“The Nationalist Congress Party was offered one seat from the government- MoS independent charge. But their request was from their side Praful Patel's name was finalised, and he was already a minister. Therefore, he would not be able to hold the post of MoS independent charge,” Devendra Fadnavis told reporters why the NCP wouldn't be part of Narendra Modi's new Cabinet, which will take oath at the Rashtrapati Bhavan at 7.15pm. Follow Live Updates on Narendra Modi oath ceremony

"When a government is formed with an alliance, some criteria need to be decided because several sides are together. But because of one party, the criteria cannot be twisted. But, I am sure that in the future when there will be an expansion at that time they will be remembered at that time...They requested for a cabinet minister post..." Devendra Fadnavis said.

Later, speaking to reporters, NCP leader Praful Patel said, “...Last night, we were informed that our party will get a minister of state with independent charge...I was earlier a cabinet minister in the Union government, so this will be a demotion for me. We have informed the BJP leadership and they have already told us to just wait for a few days, they will take remedial measures…”

While the Mahayuti won 17 of 48 seats in Maharashtra, the Maha Vikas Aghadi of the Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (SP) and Congress won 30.

On Saturday, days after he offered to resign taking responsibility for the BJP's poor performance in the Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis said he would continue to work. Speaking after a party meeting where state BJP legislators passed a resolution reposing faith in him and seeking that he continue as party leader, he also said fake narrative acted as another opposition party that the ruling Mahayuti coalition had to fight.

His offer to quit as deputy CM was not prompted by emotions or sadness over the electoral setback, Fadnavis told reporters, adding, "I am not someone who runs away. I fight back....When cornered on all sides, we can rise again with force...this is what we learn from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. "I met Amit Shah (in Delhi) who asked me to continue, and I will do that. We have a strategy. I have already started work (for the assembly elections which are due this year)," Fadnavis added.