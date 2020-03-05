e-paper
Maharashtra woman forced to take on wheels after Uber driver falls asleep

The driver was initially on phone and was told by the woman to hang up. Once he got off the phone, he was falling asleep.

india Updated: Mar 05, 2020 10:17 IST
HT correspondent
HT correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The 28-year-old woman had booked the cab till her home in Mumbai’s Andheri from Pune at around 1 pm on February 1.
The 28-year-old woman had booked the cab till her home in Mumbai's Andheri from Pune at around 1 pm on February 1.
         

A woman in Maharashtra’s Pune had to drive her Uber cab to reach home after she saw the driver falling asleep.

The 28-year-old woman had booked the cab till her home in Mumbai’s Andheri from Pune at around 1 pm on February 1.

The incident came to light after the woman posted videos about the incident on social media.

The driver was initially on phone and was told by the woman to hang up. Once he got off the phone, he was falling asleep.

“Initially, the driver was constantly on the phone and I told him not to use the phone while driving. After he put the phone down, he started falling asleep,” the woman was quoted by news agency PTI.

The woman stated that she offered to take on the wheels after the driver nearly hit another vehicle and a divider. She drove for almost all of the way until the driver took over just half an hour before reaching the destination.

When the driver finally slept, she clicked photos and videos of him sleeping for proof and later posted a video of the incident on social media and tagged the cab company.

“This is a regrettable and concerning incident. Upon learning about this, the driver partner’s access to the app has been suspended,” an Uber spokesperson said.

(With inputs from PTI)

