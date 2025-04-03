Menu Explore
Maharashtra woman kills mother-in-law, flees after failing to dispose of body

PTI |
Apr 03, 2025 12:16 PM IST

The incident took place on Tuesday night and the police arrested the accused woman, Pratiksha Shingare, from neighbouring Parbhani city on Wednesday, they said.

A 22-year-old woman allegedly killed her mother-in-law at their house in Maharashtra's Jalna district following an argument and then fled after being unable to dispose of the body, police said.

A preliminary investigation suggested the victim died due to head injuries, said police (Representationa)(HT Photo)
A preliminary investigation suggested the victim died due to head injuries, said police (Representationa)(HT Photo)

The accused got married six months back to Akash Shingare, who works at a private company in Latur, Additional Superintendent of Police Ayush Nopany told reporters on Wednesday.

The accused woman resided with her mother-in-law Savita Shingare (45) at a rented house in Jalna's Priyadarshni colony.

The two women had an argument on Tuesday night during which the accused allegedly banged her mother-in-law's head against a wall and later attacked her with a kitchen knife following which the latter died, police sub-inspector Rajendra Wagh said.

The accused then placed the body in a bag in an attempt to dispose it. But due to the weight, she was unable to move it and fled the house at around 6 am on Wednesday. She subsequently boarded a train to her native Parbhani city, the official said.

The house owner later found the body in the bag and alerted local police.

The police subsequently launched a search for the accused and arrested her from Parbhani, Wagh said.

A preliminary investigation suggested the victim died due to head injuries, the official said, adding further probe was on into the case.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
Maharashtra woman kills mother-in-law, flees after failing to dispose of body
