Home / India News / Maharashtra's daily tally dips with 31,643 fresh Covid-19 cases
india news

Maharashtra's daily tally dips with 31,643 fresh Covid-19 cases

On Sunday, there were 40,414 Covid-19 cases, the highest daily spike ever, and 108 deaths in Maharashtra.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 29, 2021 09:01 PM IST
People walk past a wall mural depicting medical staff as frontline Covid-19 warriors in Mumbai on Monday. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)

Maharashtra witnessed a marginal dip in its daily cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), as well as deaths, the state’s health department said in a bulletin on Monday. There were 31,643 new Covid-19 infections and 102 related deaths, the bulletin showed. The fresh infections and deaths are lower than those recorded on Sunday when there were 40,414 cases, the highest daily spike ever, and 108 deaths. The tally of the state, which is the worst affected by the pandemic is now at 2,745,518 and its death toll 54,283, according to the bulletin.

Mumbai also reported fewer fresh Covid-19 cases than Sunday at 5890 and the number of people who succumbed to the viral disease was 12, according to the health department’s bulletin. With the fresh infections and deaths, the disease tally of the state’s capital city is now at 404,614 and its death toll at 11,665.

According to the health department’s bulletin, there were 20,854 discharges in the last 24 hours across the state taking the recoveries to 2,353,307 and 194,95,189 people, with 136,848 in the same period, were tested for the disease. Mumbai on Sunday also reported the highest single-day rise in Covid-19 cases by adding 6,923 new infections.

Also read | Amid Covid spike, Maharashtra plans another lockdown

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

News updates from HT: Hottest March in Delhi in 76 years and all the latest news

Delhi records highest temperature in March in 76 years: IMD

Nagpur’s Covid-19 tally rises by over 3,000 again, death toll nears 5,000

Validity of driving license, vehicle documents extended. Details here

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday decided to discharge asymptomatic patients at the earliest to vacate beds for the patients with more serious symptoms amid the rise in the cases of the coronavirus disease in Mumbai. It said that no asymptomatic Covid-19 patient without any co-morbidities will be allotted a bed in any public or private hospital. It described the "needy" patient as the one with "mild or serious symptoms or one with co-morbidities". The civic body has also decided to place the order for procuring 150,000 injections of antiviral drug Remdesivir and other medical equipment to avoid any potential shortage of medicines at hospitals, a senior official said.

The Union ministry of health and family welfare said earlier in the day that Maharashtra was among eight states, which have reported a high number of daily Covid-19 cases, and account for 84.5 per cent of the 68,020 fresh cases recorded in the country in a day. It also said that Maharashtra along with Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka and Chhattisgarh cumulatively account for 80.17 per cent of the total active cases in the country.

The state government has tightened restrictions, including imposing a night curfew, throughout the region to tackle the rising cases of the coronavirus disease.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus in india coronavirus in mumbai coronavirus in maharashtra
TRENDING TOPICS
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021 Live
Covid-19 cases in India
Bharat Bandh
IND vs ENG Live Score
Horoscope Today
BSEB Inter Results
Assembly Election News
India vs England
Bihar Board 12th Result Link
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP