Mahashivratri 2023: Kedarnath Dham door (kapat) to open on this day

The kapat (doors) of Shri Kedarnath Dham, one of the 12 Jyotirlingas, will be opened on April 25, according to an announcement during a program organized at Omkareshwar Temple in Ukhimath. As a tradition, the date of opening of the doors is decided on the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri. The kapat of Shri Kedarnath Temple has been closed for this season and darshan can be made at the winter abode of Omkareshwar Temple.

The Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) had made special preparations for the ceremony, with the entire temple complex decorated with flowers.

On the occasion of Shivratri, religious rituals started in Omkareshwar temple from early morning. After bathing and adorning God, bhog was offered along with Mahabhishek Puja in the sanctum sanctorum by temple priests. After this, Vedpathi Panchag declared the date of opening the doors of Kedarnath Dham.

Bhajan-kirtan will continue throughout the day in the Omkareshwar temple premises by the students of the Vidyapeeth, the workers and ‘Mahila Mangal Dal’ of the temple committee.

Earlier on the occasion of Basant Panchami, as per tradition, the time and date for the opening of the famous temple were decided in a special function organized at Rajmahal in Narendra Nagar. The doors of Shri Badrinath Dham will open the following day on April 27 morning.

The Badrinath Dham is one of the four ancient pilgrimage sites referred to as 'Char Dham' which also included Yamunotri, Gangotri and Kedarnath. It is situated in the town of Badrinath in Uttarakhand. It remains open for six months every year (between the end of April and the beginning of November).

