Mahatma Gandhi Central University bars dean from convocation on police request

BETTIAH: A top official of Mahatma Gandhi Central University (MGCU) in Bihar’s Motihari has been told to stay away from a university convocation to be attended by President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday following a first information report (FIR) registered against him in Jharkhand, people familiar with the matter said.

A top university official said Dr Prasoon Dutta Singh, dean of the School of Humanities and Languages, has been barred from attending the university’s first convocation at the instance of the district police. President Murmu, Visitor of the central university that was set up in 2016, is the chief guest at Thursday’s event.

Prasoon Dutta Singh said that he had been implicated in a false case in Jamshedpur. “I was in Motihari discharging my official duty on September 22 when the two teachers clashed in Jamshedpur. Yet, my name has been dragged and implicated in the case for no fault of mine,” he said.

Motihari superintendent of police (SP) Kantesh Kumar Mishra confirmed that the district police made a request to vice chancellor Sanjay Shrivastava about the dean in line with the protocol for the President’s security.

“An FIR has been lodged against Professor Prasoon Dutta Singh by a female professor in Jamshedpur (Jharkhand) last month… He has been asked not to attend the function,” Mishra said.

According to the FIR registered by Sakchi police station on September 23, Prasoon Dutta Singh is accused of instigating an ad-hoc teacher of Graduate College, Pooja Sinha, to attack another teacher, Rashmi Sinha, on September 22. Both teachers were transferred out after the clash.

