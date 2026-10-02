Mahatma Gandhi's timeless message will guide us towards Viksit Bharat: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday led the nation in paying tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his 157th birth anniversary, saying his timeless message and ideas continue to remain relevant in guiding everyone towards a better society and a developed India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on Gandhi Jayanti, in New Delhi on Friday. (Narendra Modi Photo Gallery)

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“May Bapu’s timeless message keep guiding us towards a better society and a Viksit Bharat,” he wrote on X.

He also posted a video message on the micro-blogging site, describing Mahatma Gandhi as a figure who continued to “reign over the hearts of millions”.

Deep Dive What principles did Mahatma Gandhi emphasize for a developed India? Mahatma Gandhi emphasized values like non-violence, self-reliance (Swaraj), and the adoption of 'Swadeshi', encouraging individuals to support domestic products, particularly Khadi. Why is Mahatma Gandhi's message still relevant today? Gandhi's messages of peace, non-violence, and inclusivity are timeless and continue to inspire efforts towards solving contemporary conflicts and social issues worldwide. How can individuals honor Gandhi's legacy on Gandhi Jayanti? Individuals can honor Gandhi's legacy by promoting peace, sharing messages of kindness, choosing non-violence, engaging in dialogue, and participating in community-building activities.

"His ideology has inspired the entire world. Mahatma Gandhi is such a personality that, even though he was far away from power, he continues to remain in the hearts of millions of people," he said.

The Prime Minister said he believes that Mahatma Gandhi's ideology will continue to guide and inspire humanity in the years to come.

"Mahatma Gandhi always encouraged everyone to adopt 'Swadeshi'. In this process, Khadi remains a top priority. I appeal to everyone to buy at least one Khadi product on October 2 and proudly say that it is 'Swadeshi'," he said.

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{{^usCountry}} President Droupadi Murmu said Gandhi’s message of peace and non-violence acquired greater relevance amid the ongoing conflicts across the world. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} President Droupadi Murmu said Gandhi’s message of peace and non-violence acquired greater relevance amid the ongoing conflicts across the world. {{/usCountry}}

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“Our country is advancing towards the national goal of becoming Viksit Bharat by the year 2047. In this journey, priority is being given to the values of empathy and inclusion to ensure that no citizen is deprived of the benefits of development. This vision reflects the spirit of Mahatma Gandhi’s ideal of ‘sarvodaya’, based on the principle of the welfare and upliftment of all,” she said.

Union home minister Amit Shah also paid homage to Bapu, saying his idea of “swaraj” was not just political freedom but also a foundation of self-respect and self-reliance.

“With the belief that no nation can become great without being connected to its roots, he established Swadeshi, one's own language, one's own culture, and cleanliness as the fundamental philosophy of Indian society,” he said, adding, “Gandhi ji taught through his life that when there is devotion in action and purity in thoughts, no goal is impossible.”

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Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge recalled Mahatma Gandhi’s role in the freedom movement and his commitment to truth, non-violence and justice.

“The Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, who gave strength to truth, courage to non-violence, and made Satyagraha the most powerful weapon against injustice, not only guided India's freedom struggle but also showed the entire world the path of humanity, compassion, and peace,” he said.

He added that Gandhi’s principles remained relevant in the face of contemporary challenges and called adherence to these values a “true tribute” to him.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav stressed the need to invoke Gandhi’s legacy to “save democracy and the Constitution”.

“To save democracy and the Constitution, we all must unite once again. Today, in this era of the 'BJPian Emergency,' we seek the guidance and blessings of our elders to fight against it,” he said.

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