Mahavir Phogat opens up on wrestlers' protest: ‘If Aamir Khan tweets…’

Mahavir Phogat, former wrestler and the father of Geeta and Babita Phogat, has extended support to the wrestlers protesting at Delhi's Jantar Mantar and demanded action against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over allegations of sexual harassment against him.

Actor Aamir Khan with Mahavir Phogat.(PTI file)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mahavir became a household name after Bollywood star Aamir Khan played his character in his blockbuster film ‘Dangal’. The Dronacharya awardee, however, said he doesn’t expect much from the actors, India Today reported.

“I don’t have expectations from any stars but if he (Aamir Khan) tweets in support, we would like it,” India Today quoted Mahavir as saying.

It is to be noted that Aamir Khan quit Twitter in 2021 to focus more on his work.

His comments came even many on social media questioning the actor's silence over the issue.

Mahavir also claimed that Babita Phogat is also part of this fight.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Three-time Commonwealth Games champion Vinesh Phogat recently attacked her cousin and BJP leader Babita Phogat, a former grappler, who had advised the wrestlers to fight their battle on their own and stay away from sharing the stage with political leaders.

“There was a dharna in January as well. We wanted to inform the sports minister, BJP chief JP Nadda and Union home minister Amit Shah about the situation. They would have resolved the issue. A committee was formed (to probe the charges) but it did not do justice and no report was filed,” Mahavir told the news channel.

“There is no politics over the issue. The allegation that my family is trying to usurp power is false. Our family is together. We won’t take any position in WFI,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Saturday, the WFI chief said if he resigned from his post it would mean that he has accepted the allegations which have been raised by the wrestlers.

The Delhi Police on Friday registered two FIRs against Singh over allegations of sexual harassment and exploitation of female wrestlers by him. He also said that 90 per cent of Haryana players stand with him while only one wrestling family continues to protest at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi.

Earlier on April 26, Wrestlers held a candle march at Jantar Mantar urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to listen to their 'Mann Ki Baat'.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON