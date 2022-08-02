Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mahua Moitra and the 'Louis Vuitton' bag. Watch

Published on Aug 02, 2022 04:45 PM IST
In a video shared by a Twitter user Ajit Datta, the Trinamool's Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar can be seen speaking in the Lok Sabha with Moitra seated next to her. As soon as she raises the issue of price rise, it appeared that Moitra quickly slid her bag under the table.
Written by Kanishka Singharia | Edited by Chandrashekar Srinivasan

A video showing Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra putting her handbag - allegedly an expensive Louis Vuitton bag - beneath the table when the issue of 'mehengai' (price rise) was being debated in the Lok Sabha has been doing rounds on social media, with many claiming she was attempting to “hide her expensive bag”.

In a video shared by a Twitter user Ajit Datta, the Trinamool's Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar can be seen speaking in the Lok Sabha with Moitra seated next to her. As soon as she raises the issue of price rise, it appeared that Moitra quickly slid her bag under the table. "As the issue of 'mehengai' is raised, somebody's Louis Vuitton bag quickly slides under the bench," Datta shared the video.

The video caused quite a stir on social media, with #LouisVuitton becoming a top trend.

Netizens reposted the video and weren't hesitant in mocking the TMC MP.

Since the start of the monsoon session of Parliament, the opposition has been questioning the government on inflation. After a series of disruptions, the government decided to examine the matter in the Lok Sabha on Monday and the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

