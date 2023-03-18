Mahua Moitra responds to BJP MP's ‘nagarvadhu’ tweet: ‘something to do with…’

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on Saturday reacted to BJP MP Nishikant Dubey's controversial tweet aimed at her in which he said Hindu religion even respects 'nagarvadhu' (courtesan). Mahua Moitra, who has been targeting Nishikant Dubey over the authenticity of his educational qualifications as per the affidavits submitted to the Election Commission, said in a tweet: “someone is so upset he’s getting his pals Ex -ED now UP MLAs to call up people & request them to not tweet against poor nice Farzi Bhaiya."

TMC MP Mahua Moitra during a protest near the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in New Delhi, India, on Wednesday, March 15, 2023. (Photo by Sanjeev Verma/ Hindustan Times)

BJP MLA Rajeshwar Singh has served as joint director of Enforcement Directorate.

“Also that he’s got “full dossier” on me which he is making public,” she added.

To make the reference obvious, Moitra even tagged Rajeshwar Singh in her next tweet where she said she was awaiting the next instalment called “Full Dossier & Letters Against MM (also known as VKNV).”

In another tweet, the Trinamool leader said, “VKNV is the name given to me by FarziBhaiya - something to do with the city Vaishali and women I am told”

Earlier today, Nishikant Dubey, without taking names, asked his followers to not make any loose comments on 'a woman MP from Bengal' and ‘a woman MLA from Jharkhand’ with “perverted mentality”, adding that the society has even given respect to ‘Vaishali in nagarvadhu’ (city bride of Vaishali). ‘Vaishali ki Nagarvadhu’ is a two-part biographical novel which showcases the lustful nature of society in ancient India and the role of courtesans, who were called Nagarvadhu.

The tweet sparked strong reaction on social media with Delhi Commission for Women chairman Swati Maliwal seeking an apology from the BJP MP.

"Differences in politics are given but one should not drop to this level of language. Parliament has seen the debate of Indira-Vajpayee ji, but the limits were never crossed," Swati Maliwal tweeted.

Congress leader Supriya Shrinate called Dubey a 'pervert' and asked Union minister Smriti Irani when she will scream 'apologise'.

Dubey, however, said that Congress failed to understand the context of the tweet, calling it a party of British mentality.

“If they knew Hindi then they would have understood the context of Nagar Vadhu.”