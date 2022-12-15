Mahua Moitra's 'duh' to Amit Malviya over what Amitabh Bachchan said in Kolkata

BJP's Amit Malviya and Trinamool's Mahua Moitra crossed swords on Thursday evening to read between the lines of what Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan said at the inauguration of the Kolkata International Film Festival. As Amitabh Bachchan said even now questions are being raised on civil liberties and freedom of expression, Amit Malviya said Amitabh Bachchan held a mirror in front of West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. To this, Mahua Moitra said Amitabh Bachchan denounced BJP's boycott and bans and chose the Kolkata film festival as a platform. Read | 'None of us could have said what Amitabh Bachchan explained': Mamata Banerjee

"Amitabh Bachchan’s words couldn’t have been more prophetic since they were spoken in Kolkata, with Mamata Banerjee on the dais," Amit Malviya said.

"It is like holding a mirror to the tyrant, under whose watch India witnessed the bloodiest post poll violence. She has tarnished the image of Bengal…" Malviya said.

Countering the 'spin' that Amit Malviya gave to Amitabh Bachchan's speech, Mahua Moitra said Amitabh Bachchan knows the soil of Kolkata as the city is his second home, he being the son-in-law of West Bengal.

"Wish BJP would hire a Troll In Chief with IQ >single digits. Bachhan ji is Bengal’s “ jamai” - he knows the soil of his 2nd home is the land of the free & home of the brave. He chose KIFF’s platform to denounce BJP’s boycotts & bans in the arts. Duh…" Mahua Moitra said.

What Amitabh Bachchan said on freedom of expression

In his speech, Amitabh Bachchan elaborated on the evolution of cinema with the advancement of civilisation starting from people's fondness for any group activity. As he recounted the history of Indian cinema in contrast with Hollywood, he talked about censorship, British oppression and fascism. It was in this context that he said, "Even now, and I'm sure my colleagues on stage would agree questions are being raised on civil liberties and freedom of expression."

What Amitabh Bachchan said about Kolkata

Fondly calling himself the son-in-law of West Bengal, Amitabh Bachchan spoke in Bengali and expressed his love for the city. "Kolkata is my home. I will always remain Kolkata's son-in-law," Amitabh Bachchan said in Bengali. "The festival has always celebrated the inclusive spirit...I salute you Kolkata for giving me my first job, for giving Jaya her first film," Amitabh Bachchan said.

