Mahua Moitra vs Bengal officials intensifies, TMC MP moves privilege notice over late-night eviction bid

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra moved a privilege notice before Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla against three senior officials after she received a late-night eviction notice on August 14. The TMC leader alleged serious breach of protocol and contemptuous conduct by the officials of Nadia administration.

Mahua Moitra alleges a rights violation and safety threat after being asked to vacate a circuit house in her Krishnanagar constituency late at night. (HT_PRINT)

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Moitra, who reached the Nadia Circuit House at 6.15 pm for an overnight stay, said she was asked to leave the official accommodation for MPs at 9.47 pm.

The member of Parliament sent a notice under Rule 222 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Lok Sabha, dated August 16. She named Nadia District Magistrate Srikant Palli, Additional District Magistrate Nirpendra Singh, and Nazareth Deputy Collector Anamika Bera, and sought action against these officials.

ALSO READ: 'Mob baying for her': Shashi Tharoor backs Mahua Moitra after late-night eviction bid

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{{^usCountry}} Alleging that efforts were being made to prevent her from carrying out her parliamentary duties, Moitra appealed to the Speaker to ensure protection so that she could carry out her constitutional responsibilities "free of intimidation and harassment." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Alleging that efforts were being made to prevent her from carrying out her parliamentary duties, Moitra appealed to the Speaker to ensure protection so that she could carry out her constitutional responsibilities "free of intimidation and harassment." {{/usCountry}}

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The TMC MP said she had informed the Speaker about her visit to the constituency on August 13, before she headed back to West Bengal as Monsoon Session ended. She had urged protection from harassment or impediment.

Moitra said when she reached the Nadia Circuit House, she was given her usual room, which had been readied for her. "Tea was served in my room at 7 pm and dinner was served at 9.20 pm in the room," she said.

A few hours later, at 9.47pm, she allegedly received a call from the Nadia additional district magistrate, asking her to vacate the the room. When she questioned the reason behind the eviction, the ADM allegedly attributed the order to the district magistrate, she said.

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Later in the night, at 10.52pm, a WhatsApp message was delivered to her with a copy of an order stating that the circuit house would not be available from the evening of August 14. The order, dated August 12, said the services will remain suspended for annual maintenance and cleaning till further orders.

It further stated that reservations confirmed before August 13 would be exempted from the general suspension. Moitra has asked why did the administration wait until 10 pm to ask her to leave if the order had been issued previously, on August 12.

The TMC MP said the staff did not apprise her of any such orders when she booked the room or upon check-in. She was instead provided a well prepared room and food was also served.

(With PTI inputs)

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