'Female athletes not sanskari enough…?': Mahua Moitra's dig at BJP's ‘saases, bahus’

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on Saturday took a dig at women leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party for allegedly maintaining "silence" over the wrestlers' protest issue. Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra.(PTI file)

In an apparent swipe TV actor-turned-Union minister Smriti Irani, Moitra tweeted, “Oh & just btw BJP - Where is your nari brigade? Your saases and your bahus? Why the silence now on WFI issue?”

“Or aren’t female athletes 'sanskari' enough to be worth standing up for?” the Trinamool Congress firebrand MP added.

Moitra has extended support to top wrestlers who are protesting at New Delhi's Jantar Mantar against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh alleging sexual exploitations by him.

On Thursday, Moitra slammed Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president PT Usha for alleging that the wrestlers were "tarnishing India's image" by protesting on the streets over the issue.

Hitting out at PT Usha, Moitra asked whether the damaging allegations against a lawmaker of the ruling party and the Delhi Police's refusal to register a case “makes India smell of roses".

“Wrestlers protesting on streets tarnishing India's image says @PTUshaOfficial” Moitra wrote on Twitter. “So ruling party MP chairing WFI for years accused of molestation & abuse of power against who @DelhiPolice refuses to lodge FIR in spite of SC order makes India smell of roses, does it?” she said, adding the hashtag ‘StopCrawling’.

Coming down heavily on the aggrieved wrestlers, PT Usha, a celebrated athlete and a nominated Rajya Sabha member, on Thursday said the wrestlers protesting on the streets “amounted to indiscipline.”

“Wrestlers staging protest on streets amounts to indiscipline. It is tarnishing the image of India,” Usha told reporters after IOA's Executive Committee meeting.

Earlier on Saturday, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra expressed solidarity with the protesting wrestlers and accused the government of "protecting" Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

The Congress general secretary also called for the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief's ouster from the post so that he is unable to "exert pressure" on the wrestlers and hamper their careers.

She was seen hearing out ace women wrestlers such as Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat.

Speaking with reporters at Jantar Mantar, Priyanka Gandhi demanded that the copy of FIRs filed on Friday must be shared with the wrestlers as they do not know what sections of the Indian Penal Code have been applied.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON