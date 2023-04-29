Wrestlers reach Delhi Police station, receive FIR copy. 10 points

Amidst the ongoing wrestlers' protests, Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Singh on Saturday said he was innocent and was ready to face investigation. Wrestlers' Federation of India (WFI) Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh (File)

Last Sunday, several national award-winning wrestlers, including Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist Bajrang Punia and World Championship medallist Vinesh Phogat, resumed their sit-in protest at Jantar Mantar and demanded the public disclosure of the findings of the oversight panel that investigated the allegations.

The wrestlers returned to Jantar Mantar three months after the women wrestlers sat first on protests, in January, levelling sexual harassment charges against the WFI president and other coaches of the institution. The wrestlers claimed that the promises made to them were not held up and their demands had not been fulfilled despite assurances.

Here are the ten latest developments in the wrestlers' protests.

1) In a press conference on Saturday, WFI Chief Brij Bhushan said “I am innocent and ready to face the investigation. I am ready to cooperate with the investigative agency. I have full faith in the judiciary and I respect the order of the Supreme Court.” He further added, “Resignation is not a big deal but I am not a criminal. If I resign, it will mean that I have accepted their (wrestlers') allegations. My tenure is almost over. Govt has formed a 3-member committee and elections will be held in 45 days & my term will end after the elections.”

2) Olympic medalist Bajrang Punia took to Instagram alleging that electricity was cut off at the wrestlers’ protest site. Accusing the Delhi Police of suspending food and water supply at Jantar Mantar, he added that barricades have also been put up. Wrestlers were also asked to end their agitation minutes after the registration of FIRs, he told his followers in an Instagram live session.

3) Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday expressed solidarity with the Indian wrestlers protesting by meeting them at Jantar Mantar. Gandhi, who is scheduled to take part in a series of election campaigns in Karnataka later in the day, reached Jantar Mantar in the morning and was seen interacting with top women wrestlers such as Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat. Demanding that the police show the FIR copy, Gandhi said that she has no ‘expectations’ from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as he is yet to react to the protests and allegations against the BJP leader Singh.

4) Ace boxer Vijender Singh on Saturday also joined the wrestlers protesting at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. In Photos, Singh was seen speaking to the protestors

5) Six days after India's elite wrestlers took to the streets demanding a First Information Report (FIR) be filed against Brij Bhushan, Delhi Police agreed to lodge the FIR on Friday, bringing what the wrestlers termed their "first victory in quest for justice". Appearing before a bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha, the police, represented by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, stated, “The FIR will be registered today.” Two FIRs were lodged against Singh at the Connaught Place Police Station.

6) Delhi police registered two FIRs against Brij Bhushan on Friday. One FIR was filed under sections 354, 354(A), 354(D) and 34 of IPC, a copy of which was received by the wrestlers. Another FIR was filed under the POCSO act, copy of which will be only given to the victim's family. Vinesh Phogat and other wrestlers reached the Connaught Place police station on Saturday afternoon, news agency ANI reported.

7) In five days, the wrestlers have spent more than ₹5 lakh for arranging mattresses, bed sheets, fans, speakers and microphones, a mini power gen-set, apart from water and food. Initially, they took mattresses, bed sheets and the sound system on rent, shelling out ₹27000 for a single day. Soon they realised that if they have to sit in for a long period, arranging for even little things would become a huge financial burden.

8) Political leaders including former Haryana chief minister and Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Congress leader Udit Raj, Delhi minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi along with leaders of some 'khap' panchayats and farmers' organisations rallied behind the country's top wrestlers protesting at Jantar Mantar here. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee along with several other politicians have called for justice for the wrestlers. “We must all stand with the wrestlers who are protesting. They are speaking in one voice. Our sportspersons are the pride of our nation. They are champions. The guilty must be brought to book, irrespective of political affiliation. Justice must prevail. Truth must win,” the Bengal chief minister tweeted.

9) India's only Olympic track-and-field gold medallist Neeraj Chopra came in their support. Taking to his official Twitter account, Chopra stated that it “hurts” him to see his fellow athletes taking the streets to demand “justice,” and urged for swift action to be taken. India's World Cup-winning former captain Kapil Dev also posted a story on his official Instagram profile to share his support for the wrestlers. He wrote, “Will they ever get justice?” posting a picture of a press conference featuring Bajrang and Vinesh, among others.

10) Vinesh Phogat, one of India's top wrestlers along with Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik had questioned the silence of Indian cricketers and other top sportspersons over the issue. “The entire country worships cricket but not even a single cricketer has spoken up. We aren’t saying that you speak in our favour, but at least put up a neutral message and say there should be justice for whichever party. This is what pains me… Be it cricketers, badminton players, athletics, boxing…” The Indian Express quoted the World Championship medalist as saying in an interview.

