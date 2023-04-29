Home / India News / Priyanka Gandhi joins protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar, asks cops to 'show us FIR copy'

ByRitu Maria Johny
Apr 29, 2023 10:25 AM IST

Days after slamming the government for not taking action against WFI chief Brij Bhushan, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met the protesting Indian wrestlers in Delhi.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday expressed solidarity with the Indian wrestlers protesting against Wrestling Federation of India’s (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh by meeting them at Jantar Mantar in Delhi.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra interacts with women wrestlers at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. (photo by RajkRaj)
Gandhi, who is scheduled to take part in a series of election campaigns in Karnataka later in the day, reached Jantar Mantar in the morning and was seen interacting with top women wrestlers such as Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat.

Delhi Police on Friday filed two FIRs against Singh on allegations of sexual harassment levelled by seven women wrestlers. Demanding that the police show the FIR copy, Gandhi said that she has no ‘expectations’ from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as he is yet to react to the protests and allegations against the BJP leader Singh. “…if he had been concerned about these wrestlers, then he would have at least spoken to them . He had called them for tea when they won medals. So talk to them, they are our girls,” she continued.

“No one is aware of what is there in the FIR which has been lodged. Why they are not showing it? When these wrestlers win medals we all tweet and feel proud but today they are sitting on road and not getting justice. All these women wrestlers struggle a lot to come to this stage. And I am not able to understand why the govt is saving him (Brij Singh)?” asked Gandhi, lashing out at the government.

Gandhi also urged for the ouster of Singh to avoid further ‘destruction of careers’. The meeting comes days after the Congress leader hit out at the government for ‘ignoring’ the wrestlers’ demands and questioning whether it was siding with the accused.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Gandhi asserted that the ‘arrogance’ of a party and its leaders is crushing India’s ‘voices of pride’. The Congress general secretary’s remarks came after the country’s top wrestlers on Tuesday intensified their protest against Singh and asserted that they will continue the agitation until his arrest.

Extending support to the protesting wrestlers, Gandhi said that sportspersons should be honoured and ‘their victory is our victory".

"The victories of women players are bigger than the rest. They are sitting on the road next to Parliament with tears in her eyes. No one is listening to their complaint against exploitation that has been going on for a long time. Let's support these sisters of ours. It is a matter of honour for the country," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

"These girls with strong arms and pure hearts believed the government when it told them that there would be an inquiry. But the investigation did not happen. The question of punishment did not arise at all. Does the government want to save the culprits?" she futher asked.

(With inputs from PTI)

