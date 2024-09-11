Mahua Moitra's sharp jibe at retired judges attending VHP event: ‘Who can stop Gods…?’

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on Wednesday took a swipe at former Supreme Court judge Hemant Gupta for attending an event organised by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), sparking a fresh debate on the role of retired judges in politically and ideologically charged events. TMC MP Mahua Moitra has hit out at former judges for attending VHP event.

Justice Gupta, who retired from the Supreme Court in October 2022, defended his attendance at the September 8 event, stating that he participated as a "citizen of India" to discuss current issues.

“As far as retired judges attending such events post retirement is concerned, I cannot comment about others but I have the liberty to associate with platforms and forums to discuss and deliberate upon current issues and topics as any other citizen of the country,” The Quint quoted Justice Gupta as saying.

In a post on X, Mahua Moitra said, “Of course MiLords- you have the liberty to attend anything! Take up post retirement sinecures, become nominated members of RS- who can stop the Gods from doing anything? Who are we- mere mortals- to question you?”

The VHP event, held at the India Habitat Centre in New Delhi on Monday, was reportedly attended by nearly 30 retired judges from the Supreme Court and various high courts, reported PTI.

Also Read | Mirwaiz-led Muslim conglomerate writes to JPC against Waqf bill, cautions of protests in J&K

Union law minister Arjun Ram Meghwal also attended the event and shared images on X, saying the discussions centred on judicial reforms to build a developed India.

“Today, by participating in the Judge's Meet ceremony organized by the legal cell of Vishwa Hindu Parishad, I had a detailed discussion on the topics related to judicial reforms related to the creation of a developed India,” he wrote on X in Hindi.

“On this occasion, retired judges, other jurists, senior lawyers and other eminent intellectuals were present in the august presence of Vishwa Hindu Parishad President Shri Alok Kumar ji.”

It was an internal meeting organised by the VHP’s legal cell which discussed a range of issues including the disputes over Varanasi and Mathura temples, the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, cow slaughter and religious conversion, reported PTI citing sources.

Justice Gupta, who had previously served as Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court, was appointed Chairperson of the New Delhi International Arbitration Centre (NDIAC) two months after his retirement.

Justice Hemant Gupta's judgment on hijab controversy

On October 13, 2022, a two-judge bench of the apex court, comprising Justice Hemant Gupta and Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia, delivered a split verdict in the hijab controversy emanating from Karnataka.

While Justice Gupta, since retired, upheld the Karnataka high court's verdict in the Hijab ban case while Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia held there shall be no restriction on wearing hijab anywhere in schools and colleges of the state.

The top court is yet to constitute a larger bench to decide the Karnataka hijab row.