Waqf Amendment Bill: After Friday prayers, people scan QR codes, record their opinions

On a call given by the All India Muslims Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), the mass exercise to give feedback on the Waqf Amendment Bill was carried out across the country, after the Friday prayers. People giving their input by scanning a QR code at the Aishbagh Eidgah, in Lucknow, on Friday. (HT Photo)

People coming for Friday prayers were first told about the flaws in the Waqf Amendment Bill and then after the prayers, people were asked to scan QR codes and send their feedback to the joint parliamentary committee formed for the Bill.

At the Aishbagh Eidgah, Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali, who is also a member of the AIMPLB, gave detailed information about the flaws in the amendment. People were asked to scan the QR code after prayers and were also asked to encourage family members and relatives to also follow the process.

Speaking to the media after the Friday prayers, Farangi Mahali said, “The joint parliamentary committee had asked for the opinion of stakeholders and common people on the Waqf Amendment Bill. For the convenience of people, the AIMPLB has issued a QR code so that a maximum number of people can register their opinion.

“In Lucknow, people scanned the QR code and sent their opinions. I am sure not just lakhs but crores of people will send their opinion on the issue to the JPC. The amendments are not acceptable to most Muslim organisations, especially the proposal to remove the Waqf by user clause, which is the backbone of the Waqf Law. Also, legal experts are of the opinion that these amendments are against articles 14, 25, 26 and 29 of the Indian Constitution,” added Farangi Mahali.