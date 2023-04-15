'Main baat Guddu Muslim...': Atiq Ahmad, brother shot dead as they were speaking

Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf were shot dead on Saturday in Prayagraj when they were surrounded by cops and media personnel. The shocking killing which throws up many questions including one on the security of the UP Police, was caught on the camera as Atiq and Ashraf were being brought to the hospital for their medical check-up. Earlier in the day, the last rites of Atiq's son Asad Ahmad were performed. VIDEO | Moment when Atiq Ahmad, Ashraf killed in Prayagraj

Minutes before Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf were killed on Saturday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Atiq and Ashraf were asked for their statement. As they were walking, they said, 'Statement on what?'. Atiq was asked to comment on his absence at his son's last rites. "Nahi le gaye toh nahi gaye," Atiq Ahmad said. "Main baat ye hai ki Guddu Muslim..." Ashraf said when the first bullet aimed at Atiq's head was heard.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Unruly scenes broke out as bullets were fired. The face of the attackers was somewhat seen on the camera as they fired the shots from a very close range. Police arrested three attackers identified as Sunny, Lovelesh and Arun. They chanted Jai Shri Ram slogans, eyewitnesses said.

As the entire incident was captured on live television, it was seen that there were several cops accompanying Atiq and Ashraf. It raises questions about how planned the murder was as the shots did not miss the targets. The attackers posed as media personnel and entered the hospital premises, reports said. It is believed that they came on three bikes and did not try to escape.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON