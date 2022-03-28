'How does he win, despite…': NCP's Majeed Memon on tweet praising Modi

Majeed Memon, senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader, has said the Opposition in India needed to introspect about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s populairyt not just the country but across the world despite creating “divisions in society”.

On Sunday, the senior advocate took to Twitter to shower praise on Modi saying there must be some qualities in him or he may have done good work that Opposition leaders were unable to understand, but something that was helping win people’s mandate and making him world’s most popular leader.

“If Narendra Modi wins people’s mandate and is also shown as world’s most popular leader, there must be some qualities in him or good work he may have done which the opposition leaders are unable to find,” he wrote on the microblogging site.

When asked about the same, Memon said, “What I said is that the Opposition needs to do some research, some introspection as to what are the things which are making Narendra Modi acceptable not only to India but even outside.”

He further said the Opposition’s claim of manipulation of the electronic voting machine (EVM) leading to the saffron camp’s consistent victories over the past few years did not hold ground anymore.

“We're pointing out that despite violating the Constitution, creating hatred among people and dividing society, how does he win. Initially, the Opposition was saying that there is manipulation in EVM, so he is winning. But now that ground does not survive,” the former Rajya Sabha MP was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

“In 2019, despite all efforts from the Opposition, we could not remove the (Modi-led) government. I appreciate that he has good oratory power. He works for 20 hours every day. These are extraordinary qualities of Narendra Modi which I must appreciate, besides criticising him.”

The NCP leader’s comments came days after a massive win by the BJP in four of the five states that went to elections recently.