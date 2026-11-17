A major gas leak was reported at an oil well belonging to Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) in Andhra Pradesh’s Dr B R Ambedkar Konaseema district in the early hours of Tuesday, officials said. The incident occurred at the Thadivari Meraka ONGC re-drilling point at Nagaram village of Mamidikuduru mandal. (Reuters/file)

The incident occurred at the Thadivari Meraka ONGC re-drilling point at Nagaram village of Mamidikuduru mandal, triggering panic among the local residents.

There was no statement from ONGC at the time of filing this report.

On receiving information, ONGC experts and district officials rushed to the site and launched emergency measures to bring the leak under control. Authorities evacuated people from the surrounding areas as a precautionary measure to prevent any casualties.

“A blowout control team from Narsapuram was dispatched to Nagaram to contain the situation. Fire personnel were deployed at the site to prevent the gas well from catching fire,” the official said.

According to a local revenue official, the gas erupted from a closed well during re-drilling operations and was accompanied by a loud noise. The gas leak, identified by local reports as CNG gas, gradually spread towards neighbouring villages.

As an additional precaution, a water umbrella was installed around the site to prevent flames from spreading in the event of a fire.

In view of the potential danger, traffic movement on the bypass stretch of National Highway 216 was suspended. Officials said they are closely monitoring the situation and taking steps to contain the gas leak and prevent the spread to nearby habitations.

A similar major gas leak was reported at Irusumanda village in Malikipuram mandal of the same district on January 5.