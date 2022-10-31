Make in Odisha 2022: CM Naveen Patnaik launches website and mobile app

Ahead of the upcoming third edition of the Make in Odisha conclave, chief minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday launched the website and mobile app for the event, which will take place in state capital Bhubaneswar from November 30 to December 4.

Addressing the launch ceremony virtually, Patnaik described Make in Odisha as 'a platform for our state to showcase our growth story and present what we have to offer to investors across the globe.’

“It is a platform for industry captains and thought leaders to talk about the outlook of various industrial sectors. We must endeavour towards ensuring that it becomes a landmark event in Odisha's industrial growth story,” said Patnaik, according to an Odisha government release.

Make in Odisha

The state government's flagship investor summit, Make in Odisha was first organised in 2016 (from November 30 to December 2 in Bhubaneswar), followed by 2018 (from November 11 to 15 in Bhubaneswar). However, in 2020, the summit did not take place due to the Covid-19 global pandemic.

In the build-up to the third edition, the chief minister has, in the last 3 months, led government delegations to metros such as Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Coimbatore, Delhi, Hyderabad, Jamshedpur, Lucknow, and Mumbai, as well as abroad to Dubai, the release noted.

Make in Odisha portal

Those looking for information pertaining to the 2022 conclave can visit the portal. Here, delegates can get detailed information on the plenary session, thematic sessions, business leadership talks, sectoral sessions, and details of the speakers. Also, they can use the website to register themselves for the event, and book travel and accommodation for their visit.

Users can download the mobile app on Android, Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

