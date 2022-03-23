Make Vivek Agnihotri Rajya Sabha MP, otherwise...: Sajad Lone on Kashmir Files

Jammu and Kashmir People's Conference chairman Sajad Lone urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to give filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri a Rajya Sabha seat already. Or else, he will go on making such films, Sajad Lone said reacting to Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files, which he said is a work of fiction. The J&K leader said while nobody is denying the suffering of the Kashmiri Pandits, Kashmiri Muslims have also suffered, and 50 times more than the Pandits.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Struggling to recall the name of the director and then calling Vivek Agnihotri 'Atul Agnihotri', Sajad Lone said, "I appeal to Prime Minister to make him (Vivek Aghintori) Rajya Sabha MP. Otherwise, I don't know what else he will make. There is a new trend now that people like Vivek Aghintori and Anupam Kher are desperate to go to Rajya Sabha. They should be sent to Rajya Sabha, otherwise, they will drown this country in hatred."

"There is no doubt about injustice to the Kashmiri Pandits. Kashmiri Muslims have suffered 50 times more than Pandits. You cannot document the pain of just one community. We are all in it together. I have lost my own father to bullets," the former minister said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The movie on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits has opened a can of worms with opposition leaders slamming the anti-Muslim narrative of the film. BJP leaders and many film personalities have praised the movie while PM Narendra Modi, Union minister Amit Shah have also extended their support to the film.