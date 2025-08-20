‘Makes sense’: Shashi Tharoor on bills to remove ministers who spend 30 days in jail

Congress Lok MP Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday said he has not yet studied in detail the bills proposing the removal of the prime minister, chief ministers, and ministers facing serious criminal charges, but he agreed with their core principle. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug. 18, 2025. (PTI)

“As far as I am concerned, I don't know those bills well enough to give you a comment. On the face of it, it seems reasonable that anyone who does anything wrong should be liable to punishment and should not be holding a high constitutional office or a political office. I think that makes sense,” he said.

On the issue of online gaming, Tharoor said it should be regulated and taxed rather than banned, cautioning that prohibition pushes it underground and benefits criminal networks.

“I have written an article in 2019 that, to my mind, the government should be legalising online gaming and taxing it. If you simply ban it, it goes underground and the mafia makes money from it,” he said.

Shashi Tharoor added that the matter required deeper scrutiny.

“Ideally, this kind of issue should be referred to a standing committee and studied in more detail. That hasn't happened, and I don't understand why,” he added.

The bills propose that a sitting minister, chief minister, or even the prime minister can lose their position within a month if they are arrested or detained for 30 days straight over an offence that carries a jail term of five years or more were introduced in the Lok Sabha by Union home minister Amit Shah.

The move to introduce the bills faced opposition from AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi, prompting sloganeering from the Opposition.

“This violates the separation of powers. It gives executive agencies power to play judge, jury, and executioner. This bill would empower the unelected to play the role of the executioner,” Owaisi said, opposing the bills.