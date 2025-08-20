Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks during a discussion in the Lok Sabha(Sansad Tv)

Union home minister Amit Shah on Wednesday introduced in the Lok Sabha contentious bills that propose that a sitting minister, chief minister or even the prime minister can lose their position within a month if they are arrested or detained for 30 days straight over an offence that carries a jail term of five years or more.

The move to introduce the bills was opposed by AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi, following which Opposition's sloganeering ensued, prompting Lok Sabha speaker to adjourn the proceedings till 3 pm.

“This violates separation of powers. It gives executive agencies power to play judge, jury and executioner. This bill would empower the unelected to play the role of the executionary,” Owaisi said, opposing the bills.

"Sections of this bill can be used to destabilise governments. This bill is nothing but creating a gestapo," he added.

What are the contentious bills

The bills in question are – The Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill, The Jammu & Kashmir Reorganization (Amendment) Bill and The Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill .

The three bills propose an entirely new legal framework that will be applicable to ministers and CMs in states and Union territories such as Jammu and Kashmir, and Union ministers and the PM at the Centre, as reported by HT earlier.

To be sure, the bills suggest that a dismissed minister, CM or PM can be appointed again after their release from custody.

Congress MP Manish Tewari said called the contentious bills “squarely destructive”.

"Indian constitution says there should be a rule of law, and the basis of that is that you are innocent until proven guilty. This bill hopes to change that. It makes an executive agency officer the boss of the Prime Minister," Tewari said in the Lok Sabha after Amit Shah introduced the bills.

Manish Tewari requested Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla to let the opposition leaders present their arguments against the bills.