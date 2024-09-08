Malayalam actor Vinayakan arrested at Hyderabad airport for ‘causing ruckus’

Malayalam film actor Vinayakan was arrested at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport on Saturday evening after allegedly causing a disturbance while being intoxicated, ANI reported. Malayalam actor Vinayakan has courted controversy with his recent remarks on the MeToo movement.

Inspector K Balaraju of the RGI Airport police station said the situation occurred around 6pm.

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) inspector reported that Vinayakan, who had arrived on an Indigo flight from Kochi and was to travel to Goa, engaged in inappropriate behaviour with airport gate staff. They also reported that he was in a visibly drunk state.

"The actor was under the influence of alcohol and created a significant disturbance. We have registered a case accordingly," Balaraju said, according to ANI.

Vinayak was subsequently handed over to the RGI airport police, and a case was filed against him under the City Police Act.

Last year too, the Malayalam actor was arrested for allegedly obstructing the duty of a police officer and issuing threats and verbal abuse in an inebriated state.

The actor allegedly created a ruckus at the Ernakulam Town North police station, where he was summoned by the police over a dispute with his wife at his apartment.

Vinayakan was booked under sections 118(A) and 117(E) of the Kerala Police Act. He was later let off on bail after a medical examination. The police said the actor had caused similar acts of commotion in the past at the police station.

The actor had stoked controversy in the past for allegedly using disparaging words against former Kerala chief minister Oommen Chandy and for his remarks on the MeToo movement.

Vinayakan has received numerous accolades for acting, including the National Film Award for Best Actor for his role in 'Maheshinte Prathikaaram'.

His recent projects include, Rajinikanth starrer 'Jailer', 'Kammatti Paadam', 'Oruthee' and others.

(Inputs from ANI)