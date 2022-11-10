Maldives: Eight Indians killed in garage blaze

India on Thursday described as “tragic” a fire in the Maldivian capital that killed 10 foreign workers, a majority of them Indians, and said the high commission in Male is extending assistance to the affected families.

The fire broke out in a residential building for foreign workers in Male on Wednesday night and Maldivian authorities are working to identify the 10 bodies that had been found, external affairs ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi told a regular news briefing.

Bagchi declined to comment on the number of Indians who had died till the identification process is completed. Reports from Male said at least eight Indians were among the dead, and the rest were Bangladeshi nationals.

“Our high commission has clarified that local authorities have indicated at least 10 bodies have been found. The local authorities are engaged in identifying the bodies,” Bagchi said.

The Indian mission is in contact with Maldivian authorities and is also extending all possible assistance to the affected Indians and their families. “They have also opened a helpline,” he said.

“It is a very unfortunate development. Till such time that we are able to identify the dead bodies as Indian citizens, I would not like to comment or confirm how many have passed away,” he said.

The Maldives government has launched an investigation into the matter and further details are awaited, he added.

External affairs minister S Jaishankar tweeted that he had received a call from his Maldivian counterpart Abdulla Shahid, who expressed condolences and assured him of full support. “Deeply grieved by the tragic loss of lives in a fire incident in Male... Full details regarding Indians being ascertained by the High Commission who are contacting affected families,” he added.

Shahid said in a tweet that he had spoken to Jaishankar and Bangladesh foreign minister AK Abdul Momen and “conveyed condolences of the Government & people of Maldives, to the families of the deceased in the fire incident in Male”. He said he also informed the two foreign ministers that “a full investigation is under way”.

