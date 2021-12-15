Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Malini Parthasarathy among Columbia Journalism School’s alumni award winners
india news

Malini Parthasarathy among Columbia Journalism School’s alumni award winners

She has been a prominent political journalist for more than 30 years. She spearheads The Hindu Group, which publishes a number of dailies and magazines
Malini Parthasarathy has been a prominent political journalist for more than 30 years. She now heads The Hindu Group. (Twitter/ Malini Parthasarathy)
Updated on Dec 15, 2021 10:47 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Malini Parthasarathy, who is the chairperson of The Hindu Group Publishing, is among four veteran journalists who have been named by US-based Columbia Journalism School as the 2022 alumni award winners.

The other winners include Eric Marcus, founder and host of the “Making Gay History” podcast, Stuart Schear, vice-president for Communications and Marketing at American Jewish World Service, and Thomas Maier, investigative journalist at Newsday and author of several books on US history.

Parthasarathy, who is also the director for editorial strategy at The Hindu, has been a prominent political journalist for more than 30 years, writing stories and editorials on key issues in Indian politics. She spearheads The Hindu Group, which publishes a number of dailies and magazines.

She has served as the editor and executive editor of The Hindu newspaper in the past.

Wendy Lu, editor, reporter and producer at HuffPost and contributing writer at The New York Times, and Mukhtar Ibrahim, editor and executive director of Sahan Journal, jointly bagged the First Decade Award.

RELATED STORIES

The 2022 awards will be presented in April at Low Memorial Library during the journalism school’s alumni weekend event in New York City.

“The extraordinary contributions of these alumni cross an array of geographic, historical and cultural landscapes. They have enriched this craft with their leadership and helped forge a path for the future of our industry,” said Dean Steve Coll.

The 2022 winners were selected by a panel of jurors comprising previous Alumni Award winners and a representative of the alumni board.

In the announcement on its website, Columbia Journalism School wrote, “Each of the winners has demonstrated the qualities valued at the J-School: curiosity, persistence, creativity and adherence to the truth.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron Cases
Horoscope Today
Parliament Winter Session Live
Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel
Leena Nair
International Tea Day 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP