‘President reduced to tokenism under BJP rule’: Kharge's jibe at Centre

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday lashed out the Narendra Modi-led central government for allegedly disrespecting the President of India by not inviting her for inaugurating the new Parliament complex, and said that the propriety has been reduced to tokenism under the BJP government.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. (HT File photo)

“It looks like the Modi Government has ensured election of President of India from the Dalit and the Tribal communities only for electoral reasons. It has repeatedly disrespected propriety. The Office of the President of India is reduced to tokenism under the BJP-RSS Government,” he tweeted.

CHe said that since the President, who is also the first citizen of the country, is the highest constitutional authority of the India's supreme legislative body, she should inaugurate the new building which would will symbolise government’s commitment to democratic values and constitutional propriety.

“While former President, Shri Ramnath Kovind was not invited for the new parliament foundation laying ceremony… the President of India Smt. Droupadi Murmu is not being invited for the inauguration of the new parliament building,” he tweeted further.

“The parliament of India is the supreme legislative body of the Republic of India, and the President of India is its highest constitutional authority. She alone represents government, opposition, and every citizen alike. She is the first citizen of India. Inauguration of the new parliament building by her will symbolise government’s commitment to democratic values and constitutional propriety,” Kharge added.

PM Modi is scheduled to dedicate the new Parliament building -- a triangular-shaped four-storey building with a built-up area of 64,500 square metres, to the nation on May 28, the day which happens to be the birth anniversary of VD Savarkar. Lok Sabha secretariat said Speaker Om Birla met PM Modi last week and invited him for the inauguration ceremony.

Several opposition leaders including Congress' Rahul Gandhi, AIMIM'S Asaduddin Owaisi, Trinamool Congress' Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, CPI's D Raja, raised their objection to PM Modi inaugurating the complex citing that prime minister is the head of the government and not the head of the legislature.

“The President should inaugurate the new Parliament House, not the Prime Minister,” Rahul Gandhi had tweeted last week, while Owaisi asked why Lok Sabha Speaker and Rajya Sabha chairman won't inaugurate it. "Why should PM inaugurate Parliament? He is head of the executive, not legislature. We have separation of powers & Hon’ble @loksabhaspeaker & RS Chair could have inaugurated. It’s made with public money, why is PM behaving like his "friends" have sponsored it from their private funds?" he tweeted.

The foundation stone of the new Parliament building was laid on December 10, 2020. The new building is capable of accommodating a total of 1,280 members in case of a joint sitting of both the Houses.