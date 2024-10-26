Mamata Banerjee's big claim ahead of Diwali: 'Plot to incite riots'

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has urged the police to increase security arrangements as she claimed some miscreants are planning to create unrest during the upcoming festival season. Addressing officials, the Trinamool Congress chief claimed that a plot is being hatched to create unrest during Diwali, Kali Puja, and Chhath Puja celebrations. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urged police to increase security and vigilance during the festival season.(PTI)

As a precautionary measure, she urged the state police to enhance vigilance during the celebrations to thwart any such attempts.

While she refrained from revealing the identities of those involved, she emphasised the need for heightened intelligence operations and increased deployment of the Special Task Force (STF).

"Kali Puja is coming soon. Police and Special Task Force must use intelligence to see that no explosions happen. There is a plot to incite communal riots and create violence - that has to be checked" Mamata Banerjee said.

"We must ensure that no one exploits the festive atmosphere to create unrest," she added.

The Chief Minister, who has been leading West Bengal since 2011, also appealed to the media to refrain from sensationalizing the situation, urging them to avoid provoking the public. This move aims to prevent unnecessary panic and ensure peaceful celebrations.

"I do not want communal tension in Bengal. The police will take strict action against any provocateurs, but I urge the media not to sensationalise this... Please avoid provoking the public," she said.

Cyclone Dana impact and aftermath

Mamata Banerjee's remarks come as the state grapples with the aftermath of Cyclone Dana, which recently affected several districts. While reviewing the situation in these areas, Banerjee reiterated her commitment to ensuring communal harmony.

In both Odisha and West Bengal, flights, railways, and buses swiftly resumed operations soon after the storm passed on Friday as authorities worked to assess and clear any disruptions caused by the cyclone, which made landfall between Dhamra and Bhitarkanika past midnight.

Banerjee confirmed one death linked to Cyclone Dana in Bengal, while approximately 2.16 lakh people were evacuated from low-lying areas. Banerjee, who held a review meeting at the state secretariat after spending the night there to monitor the situation, directed the officials to ensure that relief materials reach all those affected by the cyclone.

"Only one person died in this natural disaster. The man died at his residence at Patharpratima block in South 24 Parganas while conducting some cable-related work. It is quite unfortunate. The post-mortem examination will give us a clear picture. If required, we (the state government) will help the family," Banerjee said.