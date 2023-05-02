In the name of ‘Mann ki Baat’, BJP befools people with ‘Jhoot ki Baat’: Mamata

KOLKATA: The Lok Sabha election of 2024 will be an election for change, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said on Tuesday as she took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Mann Ki Baat programme, saying that the Bharatiya Janata Party was befooling people with “Jhoot ki Baat”.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee put out a 9-minute video message on Tuesday to mark two years to TMC’s 2021 victory (ANI)

“Change is necessary for the country. The next election in 2024 will be an election for change,” she said in a video message to mark the second anniversary of her party Trinamool Congress’s (TMC) sweeping victory in the 2021 assembly elections. The TMC returned to power for the third time in a row following the election results declared on May 2, 2021.

“I would appeal to all the opposition parties (non-BJP parties) to unite. I am sure BJP will lose the power this time,” Banerjee said in the 9-minute-long video message.

This is not the first time that Banerjee has called for opposition unity ahead of the 2024 polls. She has long advocated a third front led by regional satraps to take on the ruling BJP. She recently met Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav at the state secretariat in Kolkata. In March, she met Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik and former Karnataka chief minister and Janata Dal (S) leader HD Kumaraswamy.

“In the name of Mann ki Baat, the BJP befools people with ‘Jhoot ki Baat’. The BJP makes promises before every election and forgets them after the polls. We have to fight against the money power, muscle power and mafia power of an atrocious and terrible government. But West Bengal will never bow down,” she said.

The BJP promptly hit back, saying that the TMC chief only understands the language of corruption and will never understand the Prime Minister’s Mann ki Baat.

“Mamata Banerjee only understands the language of corruption and scams. She will never understand the depth of Mann ki Baat. The party has lost its national status. Before every election she speaks of united opposition, which fades after the election when Narendra Modi comes back with more power,” said senior BJP leader Rahul Sinha.

