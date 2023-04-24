‘I want BJP to become zero’, says Mamata after meeting Nitish, Tejashwi

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aryan Prakash
Apr 24, 2023 03:06 PM IST

Nitish Kumar had recently met Rahul Gandhi, who had termed the meeting a ‘historic effort’ to unite opposition.

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Monday met his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata. The Bihar CM was accompanied by his deputy Tejashwi Yadav during the meeting which focused on forging a united opposition alliance against the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2024 Lok Sabha elections.After the meeting, the three leaders addressed a joint presser wherein they said the discussions were positive.“We have held talks, especially about the coming together of all parties and making all preparations ahead of the upcoming Parliament elections. Whatever will be done next, will be done in the nation's interest. Those who are ruling now, have nothing to do. They are just doing their own publicity. Nothing is being done for the nation's development”, the Bihar chief minister said.

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar and his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee. (Twitter/ANI)

“I have made just one request to Nitish Kumar. Jayaprakash ji's movement started from Bihar. If we have an all-party meeting in Bihar, we can then decide where we have to go next. But first of all, we have to give a message that we are united. I have said earlier too that I have no objections. I want BJP to become zero. They have become a big hero with media's support and lies”, Mamata said.“We will go ahead together. We have no personal ego, we want to work together collectively”, she added.Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav are also expected to meet Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow at 5 pm as part of efforts to forge a united opposition for 2024 general elections. The meeting comes days after Nitish Kumar had met Rahul Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in the capital. At the press conference held after the meet, Nitish had said, "We will try to unite as many political parties as we can and move forward together".

