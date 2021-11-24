Mamata Banerjee calls on PM Modi, demands withdrawal of BSF jurisdiction extension

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. After the meeting, the Trinamool Congress chief said that she took up a number of state-related issues with the prime minister, including the controversial extension of Border Security Forces (BSF) jurisdiction. She also spoke to the prime minister on the Tripura violence, Banerjee told the reporters.

“I met Prime Minister Narendra Modi today over a number of state-related issues. We also spoke on the BSF's jurisdiction extension issue and demanded that this decision be withdrawn,” news agency ANI quoted Mamata Banerjee as saying.

The West Bengal chief minister is on a four-day visit to New Delhi ahead of the Winter Session of the Parliament. During her visit, she met several politicians, including BJP's Subramanian Swamy who has been critical of the party leadership on various issues.

On TMC's involvement in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Banerjee said that her party is ready to extend help to Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav if he needs it.

“If Akhilesh needs our help, then we are ready to extend help,” she said as the SP chief is moving swiftly to stitch pre-poll alliances to make a comeback in the state.

